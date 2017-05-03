Top 5 YouTube Channels to Keep You Motivated

Let’s face it, we are in an exciting digital age where just about anyone with a camera and wifi can produce content for the masses. In this ever expanding virtual landscape, many platforms such as Instagram and YouTube have become very popular, especially in the health and fitness industry. With more and more people trying to share their message and climb their way to internet stardom, finding a quality source of information is becoming increasingly difficult.

However, over the past few years some YouTube channels have stood up to the test of time and weathered the brutal storm of internet trolls and haters alike. Chock full of quality content and useful, motivational videos, these five YouTube channels are what we at ALN feel are excellent uses of what might otherwise be wasted time spent sitting in traffic or during your lunch break at work. Check em’ out!

1. Westside Barbell Westside Barbell is a place where some of the strongest people in the world train. Louie Simmons, founder and owner of Westside Barbell, is a true student of the sport who never stops trying to learn more. Luckily for us, he shares some his knowledge on the Westside Barbell Youtube channel. From raw footage superhero-like lifts, to instructional videos, Westside Barbell hosts some great videos for your viewing.

2. Barbell Shrugged

If you haven’t heard of Barbell Shrugged, you’re missing out! This long-form video channel features an in-depth analysis on exercise and workout related topics. Don’t let the headsets in the thumbnails throw you off! The knowledge these guys bring to the table is extremely valuable and will most likely have you tweaking or altering your current workouts. Most of the videos are 60+ minutes, so if you have a long car ride or a monotonous task at work, here’s your holy grail!

3. CrossFit

For those athletes who train in a CrossFit setting, the CrossFit YouTube channel should be a staple for video browsing. From exercise demonstrations with proper form to motivational full-length movies highlighting athletes, this channel is frequently updated and filled with great nuggets of information. Additionally, the Road to the Games videos are an entertaining and inspiring series that feature athletes and the struggles they endure as they train for the CrossFit Games. Definitely a unique perspective to check out!

4. Calum Von Moger

One of the up and coming names in the fitness social media world is Calum Von Moger. His laid back Australian vibe is highly entertaining to watch and the workout videos he produces will fire you up to hit the gym. Typically, Calum highlights the exercises he does and adds some classic commentary to keep you engaged. On occasion he will go into the technique behind certain movements, but for the most part this channel is a great place for motivation and ideas for a solid workout plan. Get after it!

5. Elite FTS

Last, but certainly not least, is Elite FTS. This Youtube channel, managed by Elite FTS owner Dave Tate, is a serious honey hole for both powerlifters and athletes alike. With extremely insightful Table Talks, videos highlighting common mistakes, and proper technique guides, you can’t go wrong spending your time on this channel. To top it off, videos are uploaded multiple times per week, ensuring you always have fresh content!

With thousands and thousands of people trying to make it big on YouTube, sifting through the non-educational junk to find quality channels is no easy task. The fitness industry is littered with misinformation and athletes repping products to skew your perception in hopes of taking your hard earned money. Don’t be fooled! Use these digital platforms as a way to increase your knowledge and better yourself as you strive to reach your goals. Keep up the hard work!

And remember, ALN is here to support you every step of the way!