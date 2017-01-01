Yessica Martinez – New Age Strongwoman Blog #2

I’m always talking about how much I love the gym. I want to tell you why. I love the gym because it is a constant. It is never in a bad mood (although sometimes we are), it never judges, and it’s always ready when you are. Bottom line, it will always be there for you.

The past couple of weeks have seen consistent training and eating. Well, at least until school started… School and work are the necessary evils of our training lives. They have to take priority (unless your training is your work). They may interfere with training, but rather than get frustrated I see it as an opportunity to grow. It forces me to find ways to be more efficient in all aspects of my life. Don’t look at the necessities of life as negatives, look at them as the challenges that permit you to be the best version of yourself possible.

My training is still going strong! My routine hasn’t changed much since my last blog, but the results have. I’m hitting PR’s every week, 5 lbs. here, 10 lbs. there, and more reps! For example, this week my squats went from 4 sets of 5 reps with 185lbs to 3 sets of 8 reps with 195 lbs. My 2-board bench press when from 3 sets of 5 reps with 170 lbs. to 3 sets of 8 reps! I also got a PR on axle push presses moving from 6 sets of 3 reps with 90 lbs. to 3 sets of 8 reps with 110 lbs.

To close this blog I want to say one of the reasons I am doing the blogging thing is because I want to let people know that training is not all rainbows and butterflies. As I was noting above about work and school, life can get in the way and things happen. I hope to be a source of inspiration for others, much like Tay Dresch, Jen Petrosino, and Laura Phelps are for me. We are all in this together!

Tay Dresch is a strength athlete Yessica admires