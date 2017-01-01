THREE TRAINING MYTHS TO AVOID IN THE NEW YEAR

1) You need to foam roll, stretch, and God knows what else to warm-up prior to training.

NO! Was that clear enough? Crushing your flesh, fatiguing yourself with endless repetitions etc. will NOT decrease your chances of injury, nor will it enhance performance. With strength training, exercise specific warm-ups are all that are needed. If you are going to squat then a couple of sets of squats will give your body the movement specific warm-up it needs. If you feel you need more you are doing something wrong. Your training is damaging your joints and changes must be made.

By the way, for other sporting activities and less intensive exercise the same principal holds true. An “easy” version of said activity to get started will be more the sufficient to prepare the athlete for the increased intensity of activity to come.

One final note, I am not calling all such activities worthless. I am specifically referring to timing. If you feel said activities help you with mobility and recovery then by all means do them, but don’t do them immediately before training.

2) If you don’t go all out, psyching yourself out of your mind and pushing yourself beyond fatigue with every training session you are wasting your time.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Training like that will quickly lead to stagnation, overtraining, and eventually injury and or regression. The majority of one’s training should be done in a non-elevated psychological state.

Does that mean training should be light or easy? Heck no! Training should not be easy, nor should it wipe you out. Met-Con based athletes, bodybuilders, and powerlifters take heed, killing yourself might make you look cool and even be beneficial in the short term, but you will not reach your goals if you don’t modulate the intensity and volume of your training.

3) Training for “stability” will improve your functional fitness.

This is one of the STUPIDEST and WORST myths… Squatting on a Bosu Ball will NOT improve anything other than your ability to squat on a Bosu Ball. Adaptation, or response to training stimuli is extremely specific. If you want to get better at a specific activity practice that specific activity. Use strength training to either increase the general force production capacity of the musculature you are training, or to get better at a specific lift for competition purposes. If I see you doing any kind of balance crap while strength training I will be forced to slap you silly… Thank you.

Author Chris Mason is the owner of AtLarge Nutrition, LLC and an accomplished author in the fitness genre. He has written for numerous websites and magazines.